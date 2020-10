Burlington police said several people were inside, but no one was hurt. Investigators think the car is a silver Honda Accord.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police said shots were fired into a Burlington home with several people inside on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Plaid Street. Police said no one was injured.

Officials released a surveillance photo of the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting. Police said it appears to be a silver Honda Accord, but there's no description of who was inside at this time.