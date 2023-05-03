Shots fired near Forsyth Tech Community College in Winston-Salem

There is no active threat at this time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth Tech Community College said shots were fired on the Main Campus near the ATM.

Winston-Salem police conducted a traffic stop off-campus related to the shooting.

Forsyth Tech said there is no active threat at this time.

This story is developing.

