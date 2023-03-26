Shots fired on Clemmonsville Road

Winston-Salem police said a man fired a gun during a fight on East Clemmonsville Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on a road in Winston-Salem after officers received reports of shots fired Saturday.

Winston-Salem police arrived at the 1000 block of East Clemmonsville Road around 11 p.m. to find around 30-40 people who witnessed a fight at a party.

Witnesses told police that Esteban Bernal and a woman got into a fight and Bernal fired a gun into the ground.

Officers said they received conflicting reports from witnesses on whether Bernal had barricaded himself inside the home with the gun.

Police searched the home but did not find Bernal.

A warrant has been issued for Bernal's arrest for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

The 1000 block of East Clemmonsville Road was closed during the incident, it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

