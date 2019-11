GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for whoever fired shots this morning injuring a person.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Farmington Drive around 4:30 this morning. They found a victim shot in the arm.

First responders took the victim to the hospital in stable condition. Police didn't release any more information on their condition.

They are looking for a suspect now. If you know anything that can help police give them a call at 336-373-1000.