Shots fired, altercation prompts lockdown at Greensboro College

According to the school's Facebook page, the student was not injured by the shots that were fired.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College was sent into lockdown after shots were fired on campus early Wednesday morning, according to the school's Facebook page. A student was injured in an altercation, but the injury did not come from the shots they were fired, the school wrote.

The altercation happened around 3 a.m., involving two students and three other people who were not affiliated with the school.

Shots were fired though no injuries resulted from the discharge, the school wrote.

The three people immediately left the campus and Greensboro College Security and Greensboro police responded. A lockdown alert was issued shortly after.

Officers and security secured the scene, the lockdown was lifted at 5:30 a.m. The campus resumed normal operations. An email was sent out with an update at 7 a.m.

One student had a minor injury but declined medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.