WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after several shots were fired at two homes Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Kingswell Drive.

Police say several people were inside the homes, but no one was hurt. Investigators found shell casings in the roadway.

Police don't have suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring you the latest information as it comes in.

