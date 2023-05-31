x
What is ShotSpotter? | Winston-Salem police use program for quicker crime response

The Winston-Salem Police Department released a program in 2021 to help them respond to shootings in the area faster.
Credit: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 7-year-old was shot inside a home in Winston-Salem Wednesday and officers said they received a notification via the ShotSpotter system.

The Winston-Salem Police Department launched their ShotSpotter program in 2021. 

The system lets police know when someone fires a gun, so patrol officers can respond quicker. The city said in 2022, that the technology helped them treat 27 gunshot victims faster. 

