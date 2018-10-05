A New Jersey high school is trying out a new cheerleading policy. But, it has a split reaction. Anyone at the school can now make the cut regardless of skill. Some students who've put their blood, sweat and tears into the sport aren't so cheery.

When everyone is accepted on the cheer squad then the hard work, sweat, effort and pain of those who excel in the sport is wiped out. It says that talent and skill level don't matter. This isn’t realistic because it isn’t how life works.

Rejection is painful and a harsh reality of life. Rejection teaches girls that you’re not always going to get what you want. The guy you’re crushing on might reject you. You might not get the job you want or the acceptance letter from the college you want. Or, the sorority you want might reject you. Rejection builds confidence, persistence, drive, ambition, coping skills, problem solving.

At a high school competitive level there isn't any benefit to an inclusive team. This speaks more of a politically correct move to hurt anyone's feelings. It’s giving girls a false sense of what life is about. It’ll cause resentment among the girls on the team. They know who’s skilled and who isn’t.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert.

© 2018 WFMY