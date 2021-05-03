Should North Carolina offer incentives to get the vaccine?

From cold hard cash to free drinks, more and more places are offering rewards for getting the vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hot and ready, a glazed Krispy Kreme donut is the main freebee right now in North Carolina for getting the vaccine. The company founded in Winston-Salem is giving one free donut every day to anyone showing their vaccination card. A clerk at the Battleground store in Greensboro says people are coming in for the offer "all day, every day ... around the clock."

While there are so many health benefits to getting the vaccine, some across the country have wondered if there should be more incentives like free donuts. After all, demand for the shots has dropped substantially over the past couple of months.

2 Wants To Know reached out to Governor Roy Cooper's office to see if he's considering any incentives. We haven't heard back, but several other states and local governments are offering freebies.

West Virginia will give $100 savings bonds to people 16 to 35 who get the vaccine. Tarrant County is Texas is considering flat out paying people $50. And Detriot is giving $50 pre-paid debt cards if you drive someone to get their shot.

Major employers like McDonalds, Dollar General, Trader Joes and others announced they would offer incentives for workers who receive the vaccine. Those incentives include a monetary bonus or paid time off.

Target released a statement about their policy saying:

"We're providing up to four hours of pay to our hourly team members when they get their vaccines. We'll also provide all U.S. team members with free Lyft rides to get to and from their appointments if they need it. All of this on top of our work to ensure the vaccines remain free and easy for all team members, even though we don't plan to require it for them to come to work."

But not everyone thinks incentives are a great idea. Dr. David Asch of the Penn Medical Center for Health Care Innovation told the Association of American Medical Colleges that he's "pretty negative" about offering incentives for vaccines. He says they might actually backfire with someone who has concerns about getting vaccinated.