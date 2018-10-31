Today is National Text Your Ex day. Before you start cringing, understand that the holiday was created to help you.

Texting your ex to get closure can help depending on how your relationship ended. If you had a decent level of communication and they'll be honest then yes, it could help. Before you reach out to your ex, ask yourself how is having closure really going to help you. Closure can be beneficial if it helps you move on so that you can close this chapter of your life. If you text because you're feeling guilty about something you said or did then think about how your confession or apology is going to help them. Will it bring peace or chaos? If you feel guilty and want to confess, texting may not be the best way to handle it. Texting is for short, quick communication. Texting isn't for detailed discussions. You might want to see if they're open to having a conversation with you. If yes then meet up. If not then you'll have to make a decision to text them your apology or confession or leave it alone.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like" and write a message on my timeline.

© 2018 WFMY