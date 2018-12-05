HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. -- Holy shrimp! You don't see this on the North Carolina coast every day...

A shrimp boat got stuck in the sand on Holden Beach.

The boat's captain said a net got tangled in the propeller Thursday, and the winds pushed the boat closer to the shore overnight.

PHOTOS: Shrimp Boat Gets Stuck on Holden Beach

PHOTOS | Shrimp Boat Stuck on Holden Beach Photographers shared their photos of a shrimp boat that got stuck on Holden Beach. 01 / 04 Photographers shared their photos of a shrimp boat that got stuck on Holden Beach. 01 / 04

The captain has been with the ship since it got stuck.

He says people have been bringing him food and water.

Another boater is on the way to help.

Let the Forest Gump shrimp jokes begin...

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY