Siemens Mobility breaks ground on $220M North Carolina train manufacturing facility expansion

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A company broke ground on a new multi-million dollar facility in Lexington Wednesday.
Siemens Mobility is building a facility for manufacturing and rail services.
It's known for making passenger rolling stock and traffic systems.
The company says this expansion will create more than 500 jobs, making it one of the city's largest employers.
