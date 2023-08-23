Siemens Mobility breaks ground on $220M North Carolina train manufacturing facility expansion

The company says this expansion will create more than 500 jobs, making it one of the city's largest employers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A company broke ground on a new multi-million dollar facility in Lexington Wednesday.



Siemens Mobility is building a facility for manufacturing and rail services.



It's known for making passenger rolling stock and traffic systems.



The company says this expansion will create more than 500 jobs, making it one of the city's largest employers.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.