Fire crews had to put out the flames.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials were called to a fire involving a sign truck at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Country Club Road and Gordon Drive are closed will firefighters put the flames out, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Firefighters said the sign truck got entangled in power lines, causing the fire.

Twitter video shows the Citgo gas station is blocked off to customers.