'Silence is Violence' rally takes to the streets of Winston-Salem

Protesters blocked University Parkway in Winston-Salem in front of LJVM Coliseum in an effort to demand social justice.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 'Silence is Violence' rally took place in Winston-Salem Monday. 

Protesters took to the streets and blocked University Parkway in Winston-Salem in front of the LJVM Coliseum. According to WFMY's Grace Holland, police directed traffic away at nearby intersections. 

Protesters listened to speeches and marched down Coliseum Drive in an effort to bring awareness to social justice and change within the community and world.

A flyer notifying the public of Monday's rally read: "Join us as we make our voices heard throughout Winston-Salem! We cannot be silent and must stand together to demand justice."

Credit: Via Facebook

