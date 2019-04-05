HIGH POINT, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man missing in High Point.

The NC Center for Missing Persons sent the alert out Friday night for Zedekiah Alexander Dawkins, who may suffer from dementia.

Mr. Dawkins was last seen at a location in the 1400 block of Kingsway Drive in High Point. He was wearing a brown plaid shirt, black coat, khaki pants and brown hat.

He may be driving a 2004 black Chevy Cavalier with NC license plate per1188.

Call High Point Police at 336-883-3224 if you have seen Mr. Dawkins.