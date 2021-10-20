Silver alert issued for missing Alamance Co. man

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Alamance County man.
60-year-old Kenneth Wayne Wade was last seen near 625 N Mebane Street in Burlington.
It is believed he is suffering from dementia or some other kind of cognitive impairment.
Wade was last seen wearing blue jeans and a puffy yellow jacket.
He's described as being 5'8 and around 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Kenneth Wayne Wade's location should call R. Butler at the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.