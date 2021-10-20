x
Silver alert issued for missing Alamance Co. man

Officials say 60-year-old Kenneth Wayne Wade was last seen on Mebane Street in Burlington.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Alamance County man. 

60-year-old Kenneth Wayne Wade was last seen near 625 N Mebane Street in Burlington. 

It is believed he is suffering from dementia or some other kind of cognitive impairment. 

Wade was last seen wearing blue jeans and a puffy yellow jacket. 

He's described as being 5'8 and around 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Credit: NCDOT

Anyone with information about Kenneth Wayne Wade's location should call R. Butler at the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

