WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police say Mr. Sala was found safe and unharmed in Greensboro this morning.

PREVIOUS: Winston-Salem Police need your help finding a missing man with a behavioral condition.

Police say a silver alert was issued for 45-year-old Barrett James Sala. He's 5'8 and weighs 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a red tie and khaki pants in the area of Forsyth Hospital.

Police say Mr. Sala may be driving a green-in-color Ford Explorer with plate number PAC-3403.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 336-773-7700.

