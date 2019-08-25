RALEIGH, N.C. — Update: At the request of the Ahoskie Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Melissa Dawn Bass.

Previous: A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina woman.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert Sunday morning just after midnight.

Melissa Dawn Bass, 43, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 516 E. Church St. in Ahoskie, NC.

She was wearing a white shirt and blue yoga pants.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, Bass may be attempting to travel to the area of Greenville, NC or Wilmington, NC.

Anyone with information about Melissa Dawn Bass is asked to call the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-358-0231.

