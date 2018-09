BURLINGTON, N.C. - A silver alert has been canceled for 26-year-old Shalina Michelle Richards who was believed to have been suffering from cognitive impairments and traveling without her prescription medications.

Richards was found at 10: 32 am in Burlington in good health according to Burlington Police.

