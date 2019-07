CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County authorities say Thomas Hester has been located. A Silver Alert issued Tuesday has been canceled.

Thanks to all of you who helped get the word out by sharing the WFMY News 2 Facebook page post.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users