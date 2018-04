LEWISVILLE, NC -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has canceled the Silver Alert for George Newman.

An alert was issued for Newman on Sunday afternoon around 2:15. Newman was last seen in Lewisville when the alert was sent out. It was canceled just after 4:30.

