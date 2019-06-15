LENOIR, N.C. — Update: N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Dwight Reginald Laughter

Previous: The Lenoir Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Dwight Reginald Laughter. He was last seen at a home on Hickory Boulevard.

Laughter is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to authorities, he may be driving a white 2016 Toyota Prius with North Carolina plates (bmf7862).

Officials believe Laughter could be headed toward Bryan County, Georgia.

Anyone with information about Dwight Reginald Laughter should call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

