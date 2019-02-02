WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem Police have canceled a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Fred Avent.

Police say Avent was found in good health around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Avent was with his wife, who was a patient at Forsyth Hospital, on Thursday. She was transferred by ambulance to a care facility in Lexington.

Avent was supposed to meet his wife at the care facility. Police issued the alert Friday night when he never arrived.

