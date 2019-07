WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a previously missing man.

Justin Paul Merrell, 26, was previously last seen leaving Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on foot Tuesday, according to police. The alert was canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users