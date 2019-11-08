WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The Silver alert has been cancelled for Chrissy Baker according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing woman. They say Chrissy Baker was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 10 on Rainwood Drive.

Baker was last seen wearing a blue night gown, but police think she may have changed her clothes.

Police were told she's known to hang around Patterson Avenue and 16th Street. She also suffers from a cognitive condition.

If you see her or know where she is, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.