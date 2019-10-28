GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in Greensboro have issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Carolyn Dunn Nicholson-Sinclair. She was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Carolyn Nicholson-Sinclair has short gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark green pants, gray shirt, black and gold bedroom shoes and a black hat.

Nicholson-Sinclair is traveling in an unknown direction by unknown means, according to police. Nicholson-Sinclair has known medical conditions and her family would like to locate her as soon as possible.

If you've seen her or have any information, please call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at: 336-373-1000 or Z.W Mayo with the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435.