WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for Cobb Wilding Saunders.

He was last seen in the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station on Beauchamp Lane in Winston-Salem. He was on a red color moped and wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

