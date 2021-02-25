Silver alert issued for man missing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, 33-year-old Mitchel Jacob Davis.
Davis is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is 6'2'' and weighs 192 pounds. He was last seen at a location on West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, wearing thick black glasses, a turquoise jacket, gray long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and blue Under Armour shoes.
Anyone with information about Mitchel Jacob Davis should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.