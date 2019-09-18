WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say 14-year-old Ahmad Jackson has been found safe.

A silver alert for the boy has been cancelled.

Police say he went missing from his home Tuesday night. A silver alert was issued for him because he suffers from a cognitive disorder.

