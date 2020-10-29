Silver alert issued for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Burlington man.
Officers were called to E. Sixth Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday about a missing person identified as Steven Allen Stone, 60. He was wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes. Stone was last seen walking at the intersection of E. Sixth Street and Main Street in Burlington.
Silver alerts usually mean that a missing person may suffer from a cognitive impairment.
If you have seen Mr. Stone, please call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.