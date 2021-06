Police need help finding 15-year-old Dequince Jeral Samuels, II.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need help finding 15-year-old Dequince Jeral Samuels, II.

A silver alert was issued for Samuels Tuesday morning, because he suffers from cognitive disorders, according to a release.

Samuels was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with fur on the hood and black pants.

If you have seen him, please call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.