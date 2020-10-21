Silver Alert: Have you seen this Winston-Salem 18-year-old

Police said Paul Summers suffers from cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Police believe Paul Matthew Summers, 18, suffers from cognitive impairment.

Summers is 5' 7", with black short hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 165 pounds and is Black. Summers was last seen in a dark grey long sleeve pullover, black track-style pants with white stripes on the side, and brown shoes.