Silver alert issued for missing Graham man

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Lewis Rambeaut, 82, is missing from his home on Mattie Florence Drive.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 82-year-old Lewis Rambeaut. 

Investigators said a silver alert was issued for Mr. Rambeaut on Wednesday. He's missing from his home on Mattie Florence Drive in Graham and hasn't been seen since Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Rambeaut could be driving his 1999 Ford F-150 red pickup truck with license plate number LZW-6008. 

Investigators said Rambeaut has cognitive issues and is currently taking medication. 

If you see Mr. Lewis Melvin Rambeaut, please call 911.

Credit: Alamance County Sheriff's Office
Lewis Rambeaut, 82

