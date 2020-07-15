Silver alert issued for missing Graham man

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Lewis Rambeaut, 82, is missing from his home on Mattie Florence Drive.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for 82-year-old Lewis Rambeaut.

Investigators said a silver alert was issued for Mr. Rambeaut on Wednesday. He's missing from his home on Mattie Florence Drive in Graham and hasn't been seen since Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Rambeaut could be driving his 1999 Ford F-150 red pickup truck with license plate number LZW-6008.

Investigators said Rambeaut has cognitive issues and is currently taking medication.

If you see Mr. Lewis Melvin Rambeaut, please call 911.