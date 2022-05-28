Silver Alert issued for 58-year-old Greensboro man

A silver alert was issued Saturday for 58-year-old Ronnie Lee Williams.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a man.

A silver alert was issued Saturday for 58-year-old Ronnie Lee Williams.

Police said Williams could have a cognitive impairment.

Williams is described by investigators as black, and 6 feet tall.

Investigators said he was last seen on West Friendly Avenue.

If you have any information about Williams’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.