Silver Alert issued for 58-year-old Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a man.
A silver alert was issued Saturday for 58-year-old Ronnie Lee Williams.
Police said Williams could have a cognitive impairment.
Williams is described by investigators as black, and 6 feet tall.
Investigators said he was last seen on West Friendly Avenue.
If you have any information about Williams’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
