Silver alert issued for missing Burlington woman

Police are looking for 26-year-old Brymisha Italiana Shabria Thomas in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are asking anyone with information about a missing 26-year-old to give them a call.

Police said group home workers reported Brymisha Italiana Shabria Thomas missing on Saturday.

Thomas left her home sometime around 7 p.m. and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark zip-up jacket, a toboggan, and a backpack, according to police.

Police said Thomas has shoulder length black hair, brown eyes, and is about 5’4 and weighs 140lbs.