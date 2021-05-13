Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old last seen at Reagan High

A Silver Alert was issued for Victoria Paige Hill, 17, last seen at Reagan High.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Victoria Paige Hill, 17, who was last seen at Reagan High, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Hill is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Hill is 5’6’’ inches tall and has brown hair to her shoulders. Her eyes are brown.

She was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, black leggings and white Nike shoes.

No more details have been released at this time.