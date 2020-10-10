Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Karina Olmedo-Flores who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old by the name of Karina Olmedo-Flores.

According to the NC Center for Missing Persons, Flores was last seen on 1600 NE Twenty-Second St in Winston-Salem.

She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, grey jogging pants, and sandals.