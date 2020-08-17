Silver alert issued for 19-year-old Burlington man

Police said Melquan Irvin has a cognitive impairment and requires medication.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police need help finding 19-year-old Melquan Tahleek Irvin.

Police said Irvin went missing Sunday night. He was last seen walking away from his home on Maple Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

A silver alert was issued for Irvin. Police said he has a cognitive impairment and needs medication.

Irvin is 6'3 and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing white gym shorts and a white tee-shirt.