WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man suffering from a cognitive impairment.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Marcos Cervantes, 27, went missing from Rhue Road Saturday morning.

Authorities say he left the home on foot around 10:45 a.m. and was last seen on Waughtown Street.

Cervantes is 5’11” in height and weighs approximately 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700. You can also view Crime Stoppers Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.