GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for David Martin Nooks. According to the Greensboro Police Department, Nooks has been found safe.

A silver alert has been issued for a missing 38-year-old man by the name of David Martin Nooks last seen in Greensboro.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Nooks who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Nooks was last seen wearing a light grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about David Martin Nooks should call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2496 or 911.

Other stories:

Greensboro restaurant helps families in need on Christmas

'Thank God the dog was there' - Family escapes Christmas morning fire

Police arrest two connected in assault incident in High Point