Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Guilford County man

Deputies are looking for Frank Vitiello, 76, who could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County man.

Deputies are looking for Frank Vitiello, 76, who could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Oak Point Drive in the Pleasant Garden area. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

He could be driving a 2012 Honda CRV gray in color with a North Carolina license plate number CCA2186.