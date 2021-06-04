x
Greensboro, North Carolina

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Guilford County man

Deputies are looking for Frank Vitiello, 76, who could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County man.

He was last seen on Oak Point Drive in the Pleasant Garden area. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Credit: Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office
Frank Vitiello

He could be driving a 2012 Honda CRV gray in color with a North Carolina license plate number CCA2186.

If you have any information call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-373-2222.

