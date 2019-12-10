RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old woman by the name of Doran L. Walker.

Walker is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Chronicle Drive wearing Tan pants, a blue and grey jacket, and blue shoes.

According to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Walker may be headed towards North Raleigh to Cokesbury Lane.

Car Description:

2002 Lexus RX300

Make: Lexus Model: RX300 Year: 2002 Color: Gold License Plate Number: VPF3585 Licensing State: NC

Anyone with information about Doran L. Walker should call the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4600.

: October 11th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

: 'We Said is Your Name Ahlora? And She Said Yes.' | Woman Called 911 When Missing Child Turned Up at Church

: NC Little League World Champs Visit White House

: Gas Leak Cleared In Winston-Salem: WSFD

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users