Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Davidson County man

William Philo Elliott could be driving a 1986 gold Mazda TK with North Carolina license plate CMT8548.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a missing Davidson County man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said William Philo Elliott, 86, was reported missing. Elliott could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange Kabuto hat, black flannel shirt, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

