Silver Alert issued for two Guilford County women possibly traveling to Myrtle Beach

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Patsy Nelson and Doris Feldon could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for two missing Guilford County women.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Patsy Nelson, 87, and Doris Feldon, 94, both could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

They were last seen in the Plaza Drive area of Greensboro. They could be traveling to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. They're in a 2010 burgundy Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate.

Nelson has short brown hair and has green eyes. Feldon has short white hair and blue eyes.