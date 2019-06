WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Winston-Salem teen Ahmad Muhammed Nashiem Jackson. The 14-year-old was reported missing just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police are asking are the public to be on the lookout for Jackson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Ahmad Muhammed Nashiem Jackson should call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.