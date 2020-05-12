Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro man cancelled: police

At the request of the Greensboro Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Garrett Eugene Bass.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: At the request of the Greensboro Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Garrett Eugene Bass.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 63-year-old man by the name of Garrett Eugene Bass.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Bass was last seen at 1808 Willomore Street early Friday morning.

Bass suffers from cognitive impairments and medical issues and does not know where he is, police said.

He is believed to possibly be driving a yellow 2018 Jeep Renegade with NC registration PLW-6810. He could be traveling to the southeast area of Greensboro or 2219 Acorn Road according to police.

Bass was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown plaid pants, and brown plaid shoes.