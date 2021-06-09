Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

Police said 14-year-old, Alyssa Jewell Dalton could be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl in Winston-Salem.

Police said Alyssa Jewell Dalton could be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

She was last seen in the area of Rosencarrie Lane in Winston-Salem.

She is White, 5’6’’ tall, weighs about 165 pounds. She has short brown hair and eyes. She has a birthmark on her left eyebrow. She was wearing a multi-color t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police have not released a photo of the missing teen at this time or any other details.