HOOKERTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina 14-year-old.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is in search of Jesse King who is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 115 pounds.

King also has black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Investigators said he is believed to be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment.

Officials said King was last seen on Third Street in Hookerton walking towards Churchill Road wearing a light gray hoodie with the word “Clippers" printed on the front of it and the number “6” printed on the back of it.

The office said King was also wearing light gray jeans, and white Nike Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information, contact Major Hatch at Greene County Sheriff’s Office at: (252) 747-3411.

