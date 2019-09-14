WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old by the name of Ahmad Muhammed Jackson.

Jackson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Patterson Ave/25t st, in Winston-Salem.

Jackson is described as black, 5'1" in height, weighing 140 pounds, with short black hair. He is believed to be wearing a white tank top, black shorts, along with red and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Ahmad Muhammed Jackson should call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

