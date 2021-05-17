Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police said a Silver Alert was issued for JaLeya Rena McConnell. She was last seen on Sunday just before 9 p.m. in the area of Eastwell Place. She was wearing an orange Nike zip hoodie, Army fatigue (camo) pants, black Nike Airmax shoes and a pink Addidas backpack.
Police said she suffers from a cognitive impairment. She is 5’ 7” tall and has braided hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.